Justice

Mercenary Horațiu Potra reportedly wants to return voluntarily to Romania to face trial

30 October 2025

Mercenary Horațiu Potra, who faces charges of attempting to undermine constitutional order in Romania, has expressed his intention to return to the country voluntarily rather than wait for extradition from the United Arab Emirates, his lawyer confirmed on Thursday, October 30, as reported by Digi24. However, no timeline has been announced.

Christiana Mondea, Potra's lawyer, told the news channel that her client, along with his son and grandson, who are also suspects in the case, decided to return to Romania to face trial. 

"Our clients have informed us that they wish to come back to Romania to submit to judicial proceedings there. They plan to return very soon, though we do not yet have an exact date," Mondea said.

She further stated that Horațiu Potra decided not to continue legal proceedings in the UAE, as doing so "would have been costly and stressful" and prolonged his stay far from family. 

"Why face two trials in two countries when you can prove your innocence once?" she said. "We have sufficient evidence to support his innocence and a series of objections that, in our view, will prevent this case from standing in court."

The lawyer also rejected claims published by The Guardian on Wednesday that Russian interests close to the Kremlin had attempted to block Potra's extradition from Dubai.

 "I can confirm with complete sincerity that there is absolutely no Russian involvement in this case - not in Dubai, not in Romania, not regarding the extradition," Mondea stated, adding that Potra is represented only by her and fellow lawyer Șerban Moga.

Officially indicted in September alongside former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, Horațiu Potra faces charges of attempting to overthrow Romania's constitutional order. Prosecutors accuse him and about 20 alleged mercenaries of plotting violent unrest in Bucharest following the annulment of the 2024 presidential elections

The indictment also includes charges of illegal possession of weapons and explosives, unlawful use of pyrotechnics, and public incitement.

The investigators said, among other things, that Potra's paramilitary convoy of seven vehicles attempted to enter Bucharest to spark mass protests and clashes with security forces after last year's election annulment.







