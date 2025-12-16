More than 300,000 older people living in Romania’s urban areas are expected to spend Christmas alone, according to data cited by the NGO Niciodată Singur – Friends of the Elderly, which recently launched its annual holiday campaign aimed at tackling loneliness among seniors.

The initiative, titled “Be the Carol That Breaks the Silence,” is based on a national study conducted by Niciodată Singur in partnership with Kantar Romania. The research shows that three out of five elderly people in cities feel lonely, while one in seven experiences severe loneliness, a situation that becomes more acute during the holiday season.

For many seniors, Christmas passes without visits, shared meals, or social interaction.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness of senior isolation and encourage long-term support rather than one-off holiday gestures. Its message reframes the traditional idea of “Silent Night” as a reminder of the daily silence faced by many older people, urging individuals and companies to contribute through recurring donations and sustained involvement.

“At Christmas, we often celebrate silence as something beautiful. But for many older people, silence is not a choice — it’s a painful reality,” said Valentin Georgescu, Executive Director of Niciodată Singur – Friends of the Elderly. “The study we conducted this year with Kantar shows just how widespread loneliness is and how important constant support really is. Through this campaign, we’re inviting people to turn a carol into something tangible: a visit, a conversation, a real human connection.”

Niciodată Singur supported more than 600 seniors across Romanian cities throughout 2025, providing regular home visits, social activities, and shared holiday meals, alongside long-term relationships built through volunteer engagement. The organization aims to expand these programs through its Christmas campaign, ensuring continued support beyond the festive period.

Those who wish to get involved can do so through online donations, monthly contributions, or by sending an SMS with the text “ÎMPREUNĂ” to 8845. Companies can also support the campaign by redirecting up to 20% of their corporate income tax, in line with Romania’s Sponsorship Law.

(Photo source: press release)