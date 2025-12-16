No-confidence motion against Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan’s government fails in Parliament

The Romanian Parliament rejected on Monday, December 15, a no-confidence motion against the government led by Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan, with the initiative falling well short of the votes required to bring down the cabinet. The motion received 139 votes in favor, far below the 232 needed for adoption, according to Biziday.ro.

Of the 420 lawmakers present at the session, two voted against the motion, while the rest did not cast a vote. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) had announced ahead of the vote that its lawmakers would vote against the motion.

As a result of the failed no-confidence vote, the government remains in office, and the reform of magistrates’ pensions, on which the executive had assumed responsibility, is considered adopted. However, the legislation is still subject to a review by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), which is scheduled to rule on the matter on December 28.

Speaking before the vote, prime minister Bolojan dismissed the no-confidence motion as “an image exercise,” accusing the opposition of failing to propose concrete measures to ensure Romania’s economic stability. He also criticized opposition parties for what he described as contradictory positions, particularly on fiscal policy and defense spending, and warned against what he called a dangerous approach to national security.

Ilie Bolojan pointed to recent economic indicators as evidence of improving investor confidence, stating that in October, Romania borrowed at interest rates lower than at any point over the past year. He also said public sector personnel spending had decreased compared to the same period last year, according to Biziday.ro.

According to the prime minister, these developments would allow the government to avoid tax and duty increases next year, focusing instead on improving tax collection, combating tax evasion, attracting European funds to continue investments, and restructuring the economy on what he described as healthier foundations.

“Instead of discussions on solutions, the signatories of the motion deliver only chaos and scandal,” the PM said.

This has not been the first such test for Bolojan’s government. Back in September, the executive survived four no-confidence motions filed by the opposition in response to a package of fiscal reforms promoted under accelerated legislation procedure in Parliament. Before that, it also passed another vote of no confidence in July.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)