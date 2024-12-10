Romanian mercenary placed under judicial control for allegedly planning protests after canceled presidential elections

Horațiu Potra, the former Foreign Legion mercenary who was apprehended heading to Bucharest with numerous associates equipped with money and weapons reportedly ready to incite protest and intimidate journalists critical of pro-Russian independent candidate Calin Georgescu, was placed under judicial control on Tuesday, December 10, for a period of 60 days. The protests were allegedly planned in Bucharest following the Constituional Court's decision to annul the presidential elections, where Georgescu was to face off against USR's Elena Lasconi in the second round on December 8.

The judges decided against what the prosecutors requested, namely a 30-day preventive arrest for Potra. The decision is not final.

In the meantime, Horațiu Potra will be released from jail, but he is not allowed to leave the country and must report to the police weekly, according to Biziday.

Crackdown on Far-Right

Horațiu Potra and around 20 associates were apprehended while heading to Bucharest on Sunday, December 8, early in the morning. In their cars were weapons and large sums of money allegedly intended to incite protests.

The Ploiești Court of Appeal Prosecutor's Office suspects that Potra and his employees were heading toward Bucharest intended to incite unauthorized protests.

A dozen searches were conducted in Bucharest and the counties of Sibiu and Ilfov on Monday, December 9, as part of the investigation following the detention of Horațiu Potra and his associates. They are accused of incitement and violations of the arms and ammunition regulations.

Potra's case shows how the Romanian justice system cracked down on previously-unseen networks of the far-right behind Calin Georgescu, the virtually unknown politician who came in first place during the now-annulled first round of the presidential elections. Georgescu, however, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or connections with controversial figures such as Potra.

Links to Călin Georgescu

In recent days, the controversial presidential candidate Călin Georgescu has struggled to explain his connections, denying during a Realitatea Plus interview that he knew Horațiu Potra. Images circulating online soon after, however, showed Georgescu and Potra together at a hotel in Bucharest, suggesting a close relationship.

Other images showed Calin Georgescu, Potra, and far-right leader Eugen Sechila at a horse farm in Ciolpani. The information was reportedly provided to investigators by the owner of the farm where Georgescu took riding lessons, according to ProTV.

Backtracking on initial statements, Calin Georgescu claimed that Potra is not part of his inner circle and that the photos in question are outdated, taken 2–3 years ago. He also avoided directly answering whether he attended the December 7 meeting at the Ciolpani horse farm with Potra and Sechila.

"I’ve been there recently; I go there regularly. It doesn’t mean I attended the meetings mentioned publicly. It’s known that I trust my military associates from the Foreign Legion. But Mr. Potra isn’t close to me," he said. Georgescu also dismissed the significance of the hotel photos, saying they’re outdated, according to Digi24.

Eugen Sechila reportedly corroborated Georgescu’s timeline, stating that the photos were taken four years ago during a series of meetings, including one at Sechila’s home and another at the Marriott Hotel at Potra’s request. Sechila explained that the discussions were about providing security services but could not specify why Georgescu would have needed protection back then.

More information has surfaced about Potra in the meantime. The 54-year-old former foreign legionary had 15 bank accounts closed by the state-owned CEC Bank after the institution considered him to be a risk of money-laundering, fraud, or the financing of terrorism.

Back in 2022, the Sibiu police also refused to grant Potra a permit to purchase a non-lethal weapon, citing concerns that he “poses a danger to public order, national security, and the life and physical integrity of individuals.” Potra challenged the decision in court, suing the Sibiu Police Inspectorate (IPJ), but lost in the first instance.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Călin)