Three out of ten homes for sale in Romania are located in Bucharest, report says

The most recent analysis conducted by eXp Romania has revealed that Bucharest dominates the Romanian real estate market, concentrating a disproportionate amount of houses and apartments listed for sale.

The analysis shows that there are currently just over 93,000 homes listed for sale in Romania. Bucharest alone accounts for 31.3% of this total, highlighting the capital’s continued importance as the country’s primary residential market.

Cluj is the second most important market, representing 14.6% of national listings, followed by Timiș, with 10.7%. Ilfov also plays a key role in overall supply, accounting for 9.0% of all homes currently for sale, reflecting the continued expansion of residential demand in Bucharest’s metropolitan area.

Together, these central regions account for the majority of the housing stock available nationwide, highlighting the areas where market activity, buyer options, and competition are most concentrated at the beginning of the year.

At the other end of the scale, counties such as Harghita, Sălaj, and Ialomița each represent just 0.05% of national listings.

“For both buyers and sellers, understanding where housing supply is most concentrated is an important first step in assessing competition, pricing dynamics, and opportunities. As we move into 2026, these regional differences will continue to influence the evolution of Romania’s real estate market,” said Andrei Marinescu, director of eXp Romania.

Current real estate listing data is sourced from Imobiliare.ro, up to January 2026. The figures represent the proportion of the total number of houses and apartments listed for sale in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: colicaranica | Dreamstime.com)