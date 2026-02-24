High schoolers from Gheorghe Șincai National College in Cluj-Napoca and Mircea cel Bătrân National College in Constanța won first and second place at the first Romanian edition of the international Cambridge Union Schools debating tournament, held on February 21–22.

The two winning teams bested over 90 students from 30 other high schools across Romania and will represent the country at Finals Day on March 21, 2026, at the renowned Cambridge Union, within the University of Cambridge.

Over the course of the two days, students debated motions spanning politics, philosophy, and European affairs. Topics ranged from choosing between living as a monarch in the Middle Ages or as an ordinary person today, to discussions on birth rates, social responsibility, and the role of the state.

The competition concluded with the grand final held in the Nicolae Iorga Hall of the Palace of the Parliament. The Grand Final brought into focus a highly topical issue: the future direction of the European Union and the deepening of integration through an “ever closer union” among Member States, via economic, political, and social harmonization, versus the model of a “multi-speed Europe,” based on differentiated integration and distinct paces of development.

The final motion was revealed just 20 minutes before the debate began, during which time students were allowed only pen and paper for preparation, with no access to the internet or mobile phones.

“Reaching Cambridge is not merely a symbolic milestone, but a true test of creativity, critical reflection, and the courage to defend arguments within a rigorous intellectual setting. This marks the beginning of a tradition for Romania, one in which education and dialogue become bridges between generations and cultures,” explained Mădălin Guruianu, president of Romanian debating society ARDOR.

The winners of the first edition were Roxana Lala and Ionuț Moldovan, both 12th-grade students at National College Gheorghe Șincai.

“I have been doing debates for about 3-4 years. It is important to stay informed about what is happening in the world, not just for debating, because the ultimate goal isn’t winning debates. The real purpose is to grow as individuals: to think critically, to be kind and understanding, and to be able to appreciate different perspectives. That is what truly matters,” said Roxana Lala, winner of the debate competition.

European investments minister Dragoș Pislaru attended the event and emphasized that academic debates develop essential skills for diplomacy, public administration, and leadership.

On March 21, 2026, the two qualifying teams will take the lectern in the historic hall of the Cambridge Union, as part of the competition held at the University of Cambridge. They will speak in the same venue where political leaders, Nobel laureates, heads of state, and academic figures who shaped the course of global debate, including the Dalai Lama, Winston Churchill, Ronald Reagan, Bill Gates, and Stephen Hawking, have delivered speeches.

(Photo source: press release)