Haddaway to cook for 500 dogs at Speranța Shelter event near Bucharest

International pop star Haddaway will trade the stage for the kitchen on March 1, joining volunteers at Speranța Shelter near Bucharest to cook more than 100 kg of stew for nearly 500 rescued dogs. The event marks the first 2026 edition of the shelter’s “Tocănița pentru toți Bobiță” series and is open to the public.

The 1990s hitmaker, best known for topping international charts with What Is Love, is currently in Romania on a promotional tour for his new album, The Sun, the shelter said. Instead of performing, the artist will cook alongside shelter staff and supporters in a show of solidarity with the nonprofit’s mission.

“For me, The Sun is about seeking the light even when things feel difficult. I believe that’s exactly what you do here at the shelter - you bring light into the lives of these dogs and of the people who adopt them. My music speaks about moving forward and about the power of bringing people together, and being here to cook and help is a real way of turning that message into action,” Haddaway said.

The March 1 gathering will also inaugurate a new covered space at the shelter, designed for food preparation and public activities regardless of weather conditions.

Organizers said the meal, prepared with rice, vegetables, and chicken, will be served to the shelter’s nearly 500 dogs, more than 200 of whom are seniors or animals with special needs, including paraplegic dogs requiring ongoing treatment.

“We are happy to have Haddaway alongside us and to see how his message of hope comes to life here at the shelter. Through everything we do, from care and socialization to events like this, we show rescued dogs that the world can be a better place,” stated Anca Tomescu, Director of Speranța Shelter.

Visitors will be able to cook for the dogs, pet and groom them, and learn about adoption and distance sponsorship programs. The initiative promotes responsible pet ownership and aims to encourage a more pet-friendly society in which dogs are treated as family members.

Speranța Shelter is located near Bucharest, in Popești-Leordeni, and houses nearly 500 dogs. Rescued dogs are treated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped in the shelter’s own clinic. They live in a friendly environment, with access to play areas, a grooming spa, and other facilities, until a family is found for each of them, according to its representatives.

More details about the ways to support the dogs can be found here.

(Photo source: Speranța Shelter)