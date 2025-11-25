Draft law in Romania aims to ban euthanasia of healthy dogs under new animal welfare reforms

New legislative proposals in Romania aim to ban the euthanasia of healthy dogs and formally recognize animals as living beings with rights and protections under national law, Digi24 reported. The package unveiled on Monday, November 24, by Andrei Baciu, an MP from the National Liberal Party (PNL), aims to overhaul the country’s approach to managing stray animals.

Baciu said the reforms focus on sterilisation, microchipping, accountability, and “respect for life,” marking what initiators describe as a shift from outdated and abusive practices.

A public petition backing the changes has gathered more than 215,000 signatures in recent weeks. “I want to thank everyone who signed to support this legislative project,” Andrei Baciu said.

The proposals would require county and local councils to set up specialised structures to manage animal welfare, including dedicated services for stray dogs. They also call for a mandatory county-level census of stray animals and the creation of medium-term action plans with dedicated funding.

“This begins with a clear analysis of the problems, a census of dogs in every county, and a medium-term action plan with the necessary financial resources to protect citizens and ensure proper treatment of animals,” Baciu said, as quoted by Digi24.

One of the most significant changes would be the elimination of euthanasia for healthy dogs, replacing it with what initiators describe as effective, humane measures - sterilisation and microchipping.

Local police would also gain broader authority to intervene in cases where an animal’s life is in danger.

Hilde Tudora, head of the Animal Protection Service at the Ilfov County Council, said the three bills represent a major step toward modernising animal welfare policies.

“Recognising animals as living beings is a natural step for a modern, civilised society,” she said. “In a civilised society, dogs should not be on the streets. People should not be bitten, nor should they fear walking outside, and animals should not be killed.”

One of the proposals extends beyond pets, introducing new standards for farm animals, particularly hens, which would be raised on the ground and in ecological conditions to improve food quality. The reforms would also allow police to enter properties without a warrant in urgent cases of animal cruelty.

