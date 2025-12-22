 

Grup EM shares start trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market

22 December 2025

Grup EM S.A., a group of Romanian companies specializing in construction and assembly services for the energy sector, debuted on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BVB on December 19.

The company's shares are traded on the Multilateral Trading System of the Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EM.

A total of 725,476 Grup EM shares were listed on the AeRO market. The sale price of the shares was RON 34/share, and the free-float segment, which accounts for 4.02% of the total number of shares in the group, has 1,925 shareholders.

The capital raised through the initial public offering will be used by Grup EM for two strategic directions, according to the prospectus. The first one aims to support the group's operational and strategic development, with the funds raised directed primarily towards the working capital for contracted projects.

Another share of the funds raised will be directed towards potential acquisitions and strategic developments, with a view to developing projects in the areas of energy production, system services, energy storage, electricity distribution, as well as projects developed by the companies EM Power and EMP Grid.

Grup EM brings together companies specializing in construction and assembly works for the energy sector, providing solutions covering all stages of an energy project, from design and construction to foundation drilling and structural testing. Grup EM is also active in the green energy sector, developing hydroelectricity projects, hydro-technical works, wind farms, and photovoltaic parks.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bvb.ro)

