Greenvolt secures EUR 348 mln to build 253 MW wind project in Romania

Greenvolt Group, through Greenvolt Power, announced that it secured a EUR 348 million financing package for the construction of a 253.1 MW wind project in Ialomița County, southeastern Romania. The project is expected to reach commercial operation in 2027.

The funding was arranged through a consortium of major financial institutions, including UniCredit Bank S.A., Erste Group Bank AG, Raiffeisen Bank S.A., Société Générale, BRD (Groupe Société Générale SA), and Siemens Bank GmbH. The package also includes ancillary facilities.

With a signed sale agreement with Engie Romania completed at the end of 2025, Greenvolt Power remains responsible for its construction and commissioning until it achieves Commercial Operation Date (COD) in 2027, at which point the transaction will be completed, the company said.

The Ialomița wind farm is part of the broader 506 MW Wind Rose platform and is set to become one of the largest private renewable energy projects currently under development in Romania.

Greenvolt Group’s Romanian portfolio includes a utility-scale pipeline of 555 MW of wind projects, 77 MW of solar capacity, and 156 MW of battery energy storage. The company is also active in distributed generation through Greenvolt Next, providing on-site renewable energy solutions to corporate and industrial clients.

Present across 19 markets in Europe, North America, and Asia, Greenvolt Power has a total pipeline of 14.1 GW, with approximately 1.7 GW currently under construction. The company is also among the world’s leading developers of battery energy storage systems (BESS), with a pipeline exceeding 4.7 GW.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)