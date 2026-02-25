Energy

Romania’s Electrica plans 500 MW hybrid solar plant on premises of steel mill Liberty Galati

25 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian utilities group Electrica (BVB: EL) announced to investors that it signed on February 24 a Memorandum of Understanding with the integrated steel mill Liberty Galati regarding the joint development of renewable (photovoltaic) energy production and storage capacities of up to 500 MW, on land plots owned by the steel group. Liberty Galati is currently under pre-insolvency procedures, and its assets are for sale, under the guidance of the government that seeks to keep the company in operation.

The proposed operating model aims to maximise self-consumption and power supply reliability, while optimising costs over the long term. 

The chosen structure allows for leveraging the strategic complementarities between the two entities.

“Final partnership terms are to be defined following feasibility studies and will be implemented once all corporate approvals are secured. This initiative aims to establish a model of excellence adapted to current sustainability requirements, to set a new performance benchmark in the Romanian energy industry. For Electrica, this partnership is an excellent opportunity to generate added value for our investors, as well as for the energy industry, by leveraging our experience in the energy transition," said Alexandru-Aurelian Chiriţă, Electrica's general manager, quoted in the press release.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Brezeanu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romania’s Electrica plans 500 MW hybrid solar plant on premises of steel mill Liberty Galati

25 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian utilities group Electrica (BVB: EL) announced to investors that it signed on February 24 a Memorandum of Understanding with the integrated steel mill Liberty Galati regarding the joint development of renewable (photovoltaic) energy production and storage capacities of up to 500 MW, on land plots owned by the steel group. Liberty Galati is currently under pre-insolvency procedures, and its assets are for sale, under the guidance of the government that seeks to keep the company in operation.

The proposed operating model aims to maximise self-consumption and power supply reliability, while optimising costs over the long term. 

The chosen structure allows for leveraging the strategic complementarities between the two entities.

“Final partnership terms are to be defined following feasibility studies and will be implemented once all corporate approvals are secured. This initiative aims to establish a model of excellence adapted to current sustainability requirements, to set a new performance benchmark in the Romanian energy industry. For Electrica, this partnership is an excellent opportunity to generate added value for our investors, as well as for the energy industry, by leveraging our experience in the energy transition," said Alexandru-Aurelian Chiriţă, Electrica's general manager, quoted in the press release.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Brezeanu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 February 2026
Travel
Chasing blossoms: Flower destinations and festivals to visit in Romania
25 February 2026
Administration
Rehabilitation of Bucharest’s Unirii Platform could be completed this year, district mayor says
25 February 2026
Travel
European Entry/Exit System to be operational at all Romanian border crossing points
25 February 2026
Transport
Romania to suspend driving licenses for unpaid traffic fines
25 February 2026
Culture
80 years later, 14,000 donors, one theater: Interview with Grivița 53 founder Chris Simion-Mercurian
25 February 2026
Politics
Leader of Hungarian party in Romania backs Viktor Orban ahead of April vote
25 February 2026
Macro
Romanian government approves public administration reform, economic stimulus package
25 February 2026
Energy
Lukoil seeks to put its Romanian Black Sea perimeter Trident under force majeure protection