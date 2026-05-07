Romania’s caretaker government accelerates economic recovery schemes

Romania’s caretaker government plans to launch all programmes included in the country’s economic recovery and industrial relaunch package into public consultation and approve them by June, interim finance minister Alexandru Nazare said on May 6 during the launch of the SME Eco-Tech programme, Economica.net reported.

According to Nazare, the authorities aim to open project calls later this year so that investments financed through the schemes can become operational by the end of 2026 or early 2027, despite the political instability triggered by the collapse of prime minister Ilie Bolojan’s cabinet.

The minister said the first scheme, focused on support for industrial investments, has already been published for public consultation on the website of the Finance Ministry.

“The other schemes are to be published. We are talking here about the scheme regarding technologies that will be launched for consultation very soon, along with the other programmes that we have in the works, because the ambition is that, in the shortest possible time, as we have proposed, by June, all these programmes will be launched for consultation and approved,” Nazare said.

He added that the government wants investment calls to be opened “as early as possible this year” to ensure projects become operational toward the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.

According to the interim minister, the economic relaunch strategy aims not only to provide short-term support but also to create predictable financing frameworks for strategic sectors over a period of at least five to six years.

“This is what we wanted through the relaunch programme, not just to have an active programme in one year, to have strategic areas financed for several years,” Nazare said.

The government’s economic recovery package comes amid concerns from investors and financial institutions that Romania’s prolonged political crisis could delay reforms linked to European Union funding and weaken economic growth prospects.

Ministry of Economy launches RON 289 million support scheme for SMEs.

Attending the same event as finance minister Nazare, the minister of economy Irineu Darău announced the launch of a new financing program for SMEs called SME ECO-TECH, with a budget of almost RON 289 million, intended for manufacturing companies that need investments to increase their competitiveness and capacity, Economedia.ro reported.

The program is addressed to companies with at least four years of activity, which already have experience in the market and which need investments to increase production capacity.

According to the minister, the authorities estimate "the financing of hundreds of SMEs and the creation of at least 800 jobs."

"The program opens at the end of May and is designed to be simple: digital submission, rapid evaluation, direct access to funding for eligible projects," said Darău.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)