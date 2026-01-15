Macro

Romania’s government comes up with draft for public administration reform

15 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government of Romania has completed the public administration reform draft, the last of the laws included in the second package of budgetary reforms. The draft, published by Cursdeguvernare.ro, envisages not only plans to reduce personnel and related expenditures, but broader measures aimed at streamlining all expenditures across the public administration. 

The budgetary impact will thus be larger than that calculated by the executive based on only personnel reductions: RON 3.4 billion this year (EUR 630 million or 0.16% of GDP) and RON 5.4 billion per year afterwards.

According to prime minister Ilie Bolojan, administrative reform is necessary not only to reduce expenses but also to strengthen the capacity of the administration, especially the local one, to be more efficient and collect taxes. From the additional money collected in local budgets, administrative-territorial units can make investments. 

After the adoption of this regulation, the government will be in a position to approve the state budget law, having all the elements for the new dimensioning of revenues and expenditures.

Within 6 months of the entry into force of this normative act, it is proposed that all administrative-territorial units must register in the National Electronic Online Payment System - SNEP. Failure to comply with this obligation will lead to the cessation of the provision of quotas deducted from income tax and amounts from state budget revenues intended to balance local budgets.

The project is expected to be approved next week, with the government promoting it in Parliament by the accelerated procedure that involves no vote but gives the opposition the chance to file a no-confidence motion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s government comes up with draft for public administration reform

15 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The government of Romania has completed the public administration reform draft, the last of the laws included in the second package of budgetary reforms. The draft, published by Cursdeguvernare.ro, envisages not only plans to reduce personnel and related expenditures, but broader measures aimed at streamlining all expenditures across the public administration. 

The budgetary impact will thus be larger than that calculated by the executive based on only personnel reductions: RON 3.4 billion this year (EUR 630 million or 0.16% of GDP) and RON 5.4 billion per year afterwards.

According to prime minister Ilie Bolojan, administrative reform is necessary not only to reduce expenses but also to strengthen the capacity of the administration, especially the local one, to be more efficient and collect taxes. From the additional money collected in local budgets, administrative-territorial units can make investments. 

After the adoption of this regulation, the government will be in a position to approve the state budget law, having all the elements for the new dimensioning of revenues and expenditures.

Within 6 months of the entry into force of this normative act, it is proposed that all administrative-territorial units must register in the National Electronic Online Payment System - SNEP. Failure to comply with this obligation will lead to the cessation of the provision of quotas deducted from income tax and amounts from state budget revenues intended to balance local budgets.

The project is expected to be approved next week, with the government promoting it in Parliament by the accelerated procedure that involves no vote but gives the opposition the chance to file a no-confidence motion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 January 2026
Energy
Romania’s Neptun Deep project may not be covered by NATO security guarantee, army chief says
16 January 2026
Justice
Romania’s Constitutional Court postpones again decision on magistrates’ pensions
16 January 2026
Defense
SAFE: European Commission approves Romania’s EUR 16.7 bln defense plan
16 January 2026
Politics
Nationalist rally with antisemitic undertones takes place in Bucharest
16 January 2026
Transport
Romania contracts second half of EUR 1 bln EIB loan for Sbiu-Pitesti motorway
16 January 2026
Defense
Turkey reportedly plans fighter jet deployments to Romania, Estonia for NATO air policing
15 January 2026
Culture
‘The Yellow Tie’ biopic on Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache selected for Santa Barbara Film Festival
15 January 2026
Energy
Enery starts in Romania one of Europe’s largest hybrid renewable energy projects