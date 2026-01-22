Romania's isolationist party AUR confirms robust 40% support in latest poll

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), headed by isolationist leader George Simion, leads authoritatively in terms of voters' preference, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP Research and published on January 21. The parties in the ruling coalition, as a whole, still have a slight advantage.

AUR leads with 40.9% of the voters who expressed firm commitment to attend the ballot, versus 48.3% combined support enjoyed by the four parties in the ruling coalition, News.ro reported. Including the satellite parties with similar political orientation (SOS Romania and POT), the isolationist parties hold a combined 45.8% stake.

In the ruling coalition, Social Democrats (PSD, 18.2%) hold the largest stake but not the majority, followed by Liberals (PNL, 13.5%) and reformist USR (11.7%). Hungarian party UDMR is rated at 4.9%.

Notably, the scores of all parties have not changed dramatically since April 2025.

"This shows that the parties are not winning, but they are not losing significantly either, despite a period marked by tensions caused by developments in key areas such as the economy/prices, fiscal policy/taxes, foreign policy, justice or security/war risks. For now, we are in a rigid political status quo that discourages [...] major political crises," explained Remus Ştefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)