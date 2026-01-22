Politics

Romania's isolationist party AUR confirms robust 40% support in latest poll

22 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), headed by isolationist leader George Simion, leads authoritatively in terms of voters' preference, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP Research and published on January 21. The parties in the ruling coalition, as a whole, still have a slight advantage.

AUR leads with 40.9% of the voters who expressed firm commitment to attend the ballot, versus 48.3% combined support enjoyed by the four parties in the ruling coalition, News.ro reported. Including the satellite parties with similar political orientation (SOS Romania and POT), the isolationist parties hold a combined 45.8% stake.

In the ruling coalition, Social Democrats (PSD, 18.2%) hold the largest stake but not the majority, followed by Liberals (PNL, 13.5%) and reformist USR (11.7%). Hungarian party UDMR is rated at 4.9%.

Notably, the scores of all parties have not changed dramatically since April 2025.

"This shows that the parties are not winning, but they are not losing significantly either, despite a period marked by tensions caused by developments in key areas such as the economy/prices, fiscal policy/taxes, foreign policy, justice or security/war risks. For now, we are in a rigid political status quo that discourages [...] major political crises," explained Remus Ştefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Politics

Romania's isolationist party AUR confirms robust 40% support in latest poll

22 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), headed by isolationist leader George Simion, leads authoritatively in terms of voters' preference, according to a survey conducted by INSCOP Research and published on January 21. The parties in the ruling coalition, as a whole, still have a slight advantage.

AUR leads with 40.9% of the voters who expressed firm commitment to attend the ballot, versus 48.3% combined support enjoyed by the four parties in the ruling coalition, News.ro reported. Including the satellite parties with similar political orientation (SOS Romania and POT), the isolationist parties hold a combined 45.8% stake.

In the ruling coalition, Social Democrats (PSD, 18.2%) hold the largest stake but not the majority, followed by Liberals (PNL, 13.5%) and reformist USR (11.7%). Hungarian party UDMR is rated at 4.9%.

Notably, the scores of all parties have not changed dramatically since April 2025.

"This shows that the parties are not winning, but they are not losing significantly either, despite a period marked by tensions caused by developments in key areas such as the economy/prices, fiscal policy/taxes, foreign policy, justice or security/war risks. For now, we are in a rigid political status quo that discourages [...] major political crises," explained Remus Ştefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 January 2026
Politics
Leader of governing Social Democrats says Romania should pay to be on Trump’s Board of Peace
22 January 2026
Transport
Romania reportedly plans 800 km high-speed railway valued at EUR 15 billion
22 January 2026
Transport
TomTom index: Bucharest residents spent over 7 days stuck in traffic in 2025
22 January 2026
Justice
Council of Europe’s GRECO says progress made, but Romania must do more to prevent corruption among MPs
22 January 2026
Society
Around 7% of Bucharest residents are foreigners, official report says
22 January 2026
Energy
Romania's Ministry of Defence assures Neptun Deep offshore perimeter "under permanent monitoring"
22 January 2026
Politics
After Trump’s Davos remarks, Romania’s foreign minister says history shows Europe would back the US
21 January 2026
Culture & History
Romania marks 167 years since the “Small Union” of the Romanian Principalities on January 24