Fuel is now more expensive in Romania than in Spain, Austria

Drivers in Romania now pay more than those in Spain or Austria for fuel following the excise duty hike at the start of 2026, according to the European Commission’s price monitoring service, Digi24 reported.

Romania is currently 11th among the countries with the most expensive fuel in the European Union. On average, drivers now pay 1.5% more for a liter of gasoline and 1.3% more for diesel. This means that for a full tank of 50 liters, drivers pay RON 5 (EUR 1) more just in the past month.

Romania has more expensive fuel than countries with much higher purchasing power. According to the EU’s weekly Oil Bulletin, Romanians pay EUR 1.52 per liter of gasoline, higher than in Sweden (EUR 1.37), Spain (EUR 1.43), and Austria (EUR 1.47). The same countries have lower prices for diesel than Romania.

Taxes are the main reason for the higher prices. Over the past year, the excise duty on fuels increased three times, being the main factor behind the price increases at the pump. To this was also added the increase in VAT.

As of Wednesday, January 14, drivers in Bucharest pay RON 7.58 (EUR 1.52) for a liter of petrol, RON 7.77 (EUR 1.55) for a liter of diesel, and RON 3.82 (EUR 0.76) for a liter of LPG. Similar prices are in all major cities in the county.

(Photo source: Baloncici | Dreamstime.com)