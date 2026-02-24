The global leading index provider FTSE Russell published the results of the semi-annual review, bringing several changes to its indices. As such, the shares of Simtel Team (BVB: SMTL) will be included in the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices, while the shares of OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) will no longer be part of the FTSE Global All Cap indices, as they did not meet the liquidity criterion.

The liquidity assessment period was January - December 2025 for OMV Petrom. The results of the review will enter into force on March 23, but are subject to revision until the end of March 6.

The company may be re-included in the FTSE Global All Cap indices after a period of at least 12 months of being outside the indices, provided that the liquidity criteria and other eligibility requirements provided by the FTSE Russell methodology are cumulatively met.

“In the past four years, the price of OMV Petrom’s share has almost doubled and has outperformed similar regional companies. Moreover, on the first trading day of 2026, it exceeded the threshold of 1 RON. [...] We have observed a consolidation of shareholdings in OMV Petrom by several medium- and long-term investors, with a buy-and-hold investment behavior, which has led to a decrease in the liquidity of our stock," said Alina Popa, CFO, member of the Executive Board of OMV Petrom.

Starting from March 2026, Romania will continue to be represented in the FTSE Russell indices with 12 companies, of which 8 companies included in the FTSE Global All Cap indices, namely Banca Transilvania (TLV), Electrica (EL), Hidroelectrica (H2O), MedLife (M), Nuclearelectrica (SNN), One United Properties (ONE), Teraplast (TRP), and TTS Transport Trade Services (TTS), and 4 companies included in the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices, meaning Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS), Bursa de Valori Bucuresti (BVB), and Purcari Wineries (WINE) and Simtel Team (SMTL).

Romania was promoted to the Emerging Market status by the global index provider FTSE Russell in 2020, as a recognition of the development of the capital market.

“The international exposure of Romanian companies translates into the attraction of new investors and increased demand for Romanian assets, which is expected to lead to improved valuations of listed companies and higher capitalization of the local market,” the Bucharest Stock Exchange said in a press release.

In June last year, global index provider MSCI classified the Romanian capital market as an Advanced Frontier Market, in recognition of the high degree of accessibility of the Romanian capital market for international investors. Currently, 35 Romanian companies are included in the MSCI indices.

