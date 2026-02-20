Romania’s stock exchange rallies with BET up over 18% ytd

After the presidential elections last year and the formation of a pro-EU ruling coalition, which set the grounds for robust growth in the second half of last year at the Bucharest Exchange, the momentum remained untouched by the political turmoil.

The BET index of the blue chips at Romania’s stock exchange rose by over 18% within less than two months since the beginning of the year, with only two of the 20 companies posting a price for their shares on February 20 lower than that on the last trading day of 2025: Antibiotic drug producer (-12% ytd) and Purcari winery (-1% ytd). The latter, however, also posted a robust +31% y/y performance.

Among the most significant performances for the BAT index, the shares of Banca Transilvania (TLV, the company with the highest weight in the index) rose by 18.2% ytd, and those of Hidroelectrica (H2O, the company with the largest capitalisation at Bucharest Exchange) rose by 22.4% ytd.

Besides the general performance of the shares traded at Bucharest Exchange, the local equity market also hosted a highly successful IPO for Electro Alpha – a company valued at over EUR 200 million before the issue of new shares, accounting for 35% of post-money capital.

