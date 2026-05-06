Froo Romania relocates to Hermes Business Campus in Bucharest

Froo Romania, part of Poland-based Żabka Group, has relocated its offices to Hermes Business Campus in Bucharest in a transaction brokered by Colliers. The company leased approximately 2,900 square meters of office space as it continues expanding its local operations.

The move comes as more companies reevaluate their office strategies, with relocations increasingly driven by long-term business goals and workplace optimization rather than purely operational needs, according to Colliers.

Hermes Business Campus, owned by Adventum International, is one of the largest office developments in northern Bucharest, offering around 75,000 square meters of leasable space. The complex includes retail facilities, relaxation areas, modern infrastructure, and public transport access, while holding a BREEAM In-Use Excellent sustainability certification.

“In a context where companies are rethinking how they use office space, relocation is increasingly becoming a strategic decision, rather than merely an operational one, reflecting both internal efficiency goals and long-term business direction,” said George Didoiu, director of tenant services at Colliers.

“Froo’s choice of Hermes Business Campus confirms the growing interest in modern, well-located buildings that meet current occupier requirements,” he added, noting that both parties completed the relocation within a short timeframe.

Joanna Simonowicz, general manager of Froo Romania, said the new office reflects the company’s expansion plans in the local market.

“The opening of our new office in Hermes Business Campus supports the next stage of our growth,” Simonowicz said. “We reached the milestone of 200 Froo stores at the beginning of March 2026 in Romania. The new office reflects both the scale of our ambitions and the commitment we have to this market.”

Froo Romania operates a proximity store format aimed at urban consumers, combining convenience shopping with ready-to-eat food options through in-store Bistro areas.

The relocation also reflects broader trends in Romania’s office market. According to a Colliers survey of 101 companies, high rent and maintenance costs remain the main challenge for office occupiers, cited by 44.55% of respondents. Other concerns include inefficient space utilization and limited flexibility for hybrid work arrangements.

Colliers said office-related decisions became more cautious during 2025, although activity picked up in the second half of the year as companies resumed discussions about future leasing plans. The consultancy expects leasing demand to increase in 2026, driven partly by employers encouraging staff to return to the office three to four days per week.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Froo Romania)