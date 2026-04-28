Global AI enters Romania with new Bucharest office lease

Global AI, a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation agentic platforms, recently entered the Romanian market by opening a new office in Bucharest as part of its European expansion strategy. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox advised the company on leasing around 600 square meters of office space in Tower Center International.

The new office will support Global AI’s expanding European operations and reflects its strategy to be closer to both clients and highly skilled technical talent in Central and Eastern Europe, reads the press release.

Tudor Fulga, CEO & EVP Engineering Europe, Global AI, said: “Global AI is built around delivering complex systems that operate reliably at scale. That requires strong engineering environments and teams that take ownership end-to-end. The Bucharest office will help us expand our European footprint.”

Tower Center International, part of Globalworth’s portfolio, the largest owner of office spaces on the local market, is a landmark Class “A” multi-tenanted office building located in the heart of Bucharest, in Victoriei Square. With an area of 22,500 sqm GLA, it benefits from underground parking and is certified BREEAM Very Good.

The move came amid rapid growth in the European AI sector, with the market expected to expand by more than 30% annually over the next decade, driven by enterprise adoption and increased investment.

“AI companies are increasingly looking for offices that support collaboration, security, and scalable engineering teams. Bucharest is well placed to capture this demand, especially as more international tech players establish or expand local operations. This transaction reflects a broader trend of AI and advanced technology companies contributing to the long-term resilience of the office market,” said Alin Obretin, Senior Consultant Office Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com