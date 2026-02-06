Forvis Mazars C-suite barometer: Two-thirds of Romanian businesses increasing financial and human capital investment

Romanian business leaders remain optimistic for 2026, with 86% of C-suite executives surveyed in Forvis Mazars's C-suite barometer: outlook 2026 expecting growth. This is slightly below the 92% reported globally and down from 90% in 2025. While confidence is strong locally, Romanian executives are more cautious than their global peers, reflecting the region's economic and operational pressures, the report notes.

Just over half of Romanian executives (54%) report rising revenues, a significant drop from 82% last year. The data highlights how economic uncertainty (54%) and rising energy costs (44%) are weighing more heavily on Romanian businesses, underscoring the country-specific challenges beyond the global factors of economic uncertainty (42%) and increased competition (32%), the report's authors note.

Artificial intelligence is identified by 40% of Romanian respondents as a key trend, matching the global view, while energy costs and shortages (36%) are seen as further compounding local pressures. When it comes to the confidence in navigating these developments, only 22% of Romanian leaders feel "very confident", compared with 43% globally.

At the same time, two-thirds of Romanian businesses are increasing their financial and human capital investments (65%), slightly below the global average of 69%.

"In Romania, I see our business leaders embracing technology and IT transformation just like their peers around the world. At the same time, they are very focused on restructuring, managing costs, and staying on top of compliance. It's clear that Romanian executives are walking a careful line - pushing for innovation while making sure their organizations remain resilient in the face of economic pressures. Their approach to managing these challenges reflects a sustained focus on growth, reinforced by strong investment activity, with two-thirds of Romanian businesses increasing financial and human capital investment to support ongoing transformation," Dino Ebneter, Country Leader with Forvis Mazars in Romania, said.

Globally, the survey found that, for the fourth year, economic uncertainty (42%) tops the list of factors most likely to hold back growth, closely followed by increased competition (32%) for the second year. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (40%) and economic factors (38%) are identified as the trends most likely to impact businesses in 2026.

Technology transformation remains the ultimate priority (39%) for the fourth consecutive year, but it's only part of the strategy. Nearly a quarter of leaders (24%) are adapting business models and strategies to counter rising competition and recent tariff disruptions. At the same time, international expansion remains a priority (23%), although not in the markets that once dominated.

A total 94% of leaders expect their technology transformation investments to increase their profits in one year. AI is top of the agenda as the top trend having the biggest impact on business (40%) and the top area of investment (76%), while 80% of leaders have restructured teams to implement AI.

Intensifying competition and the shake-up in global trade are also reshaping strategic agendas for business leaders worldwide. Nearly a quarter of C-suite executives cite this as a top strategic priority, pushing it into second place for the first time.

The report also shows that targets for international expansion are shifting, especially toward countries outside the US, with Canada, Germany, France, and China now equally important and attractive to businesses.

The C-suite barometer: outlook 2026 was conducted in October and November 2025 and captures the views of 3,012 C-suite leaders at for-profit organizations with annual revenues of over USD 1 million across 40 countries.

(Photo: Forvis Mazars)

