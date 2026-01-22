Business

German retailer Schwarz boosts Romanian subsidiaries with EUR 37.5 mln investments in 2025

22 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The German Schwarz group, which owns the Lidl and Kaufland grocery store chains in Romania but also an IT services division, invested at least EUR 37.5 million into its Romanian subsidiaries last year, through capital increases. For many years, the development of the two networks was mainly done with money generated by the two retail chains, Economica.net announced. 

A EUR 17.5 million capital increase was carried out in December.

Previously, the Schwarz Group financed the operations of its IT hub in Bucharest, It Hub Romania, with EUR 20 million through a capital increase, operated in April 2025.

Separately, the German retail group decided to take over a 70% stake in the Romanian retail chain La Cocos, previously owned by the EBRD, CEECAT Capital, and Morphosis Capital investment funds, along with the retailer’s founder, Iulian Nica (30%). The deal is under review by the competition body.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

German retailer Schwarz boosts Romanian subsidiaries with EUR 37.5 mln investments in 2025

22 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The German Schwarz group, which owns the Lidl and Kaufland grocery store chains in Romania but also an IT services division, invested at least EUR 37.5 million into its Romanian subsidiaries last year, through capital increases. For many years, the development of the two networks was mainly done with money generated by the two retail chains, Economica.net announced. 

A EUR 17.5 million capital increase was carried out in December.

Previously, the Schwarz Group financed the operations of its IT hub in Bucharest, It Hub Romania, with EUR 20 million through a capital increase, operated in April 2025.

Separately, the German retail group decided to take over a 70% stake in the Romanian retail chain La Cocos, previously owned by the EBRD, CEECAT Capital, and Morphosis Capital investment funds, along with the retailer’s founder, Iulian Nica (30%). The deal is under review by the competition body.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 January 2026
Politics
Leader of governing Social Democrats says Romania should pay to be on Trump’s Board of Peace
22 January 2026
Transport
Romania reportedly plans 800 km high-speed railway valued at EUR 15 billion
22 January 2026
Transport
TomTom index: Bucharest residents spent over 7 days stuck in traffic in 2025
22 January 2026
Justice
Council of Europe’s GRECO says progress made, but Romania must do more to prevent corruption among MPs
22 January 2026
Society
Around 7% of Bucharest residents are foreigners, official report says
22 January 2026
Energy
Romania's Ministry of Defence assures Neptun Deep offshore perimeter "under permanent monitoring"
22 January 2026
Politics
After Trump’s Davos remarks, Romania’s foreign minister says history shows Europe would back the US
21 January 2026
Culture & History
Romania marks 167 years since the “Small Union” of the Romanian Principalities on January 24