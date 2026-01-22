German retailer Schwarz boosts Romanian subsidiaries with EUR 37.5 mln investments in 2025

The German Schwarz group, which owns the Lidl and Kaufland grocery store chains in Romania but also an IT services division, invested at least EUR 37.5 million into its Romanian subsidiaries last year, through capital increases. For many years, the development of the two networks was mainly done with money generated by the two retail chains, Economica.net announced.

A EUR 17.5 million capital increase was carried out in December.

Previously, the Schwarz Group financed the operations of its IT hub in Bucharest, It Hub Romania, with EUR 20 million through a capital increase, operated in April 2025.

Separately, the German retail group decided to take over a 70% stake in the Romanian retail chain La Cocos, previously owned by the EBRD, CEECAT Capital, and Morphosis Capital investment funds, along with the retailer’s founder, Iulian Nica (30%). The deal is under review by the competition body.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)