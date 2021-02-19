Profile picture for user andreich
Ford ponders involving Romanian plant in electrification project

19 February 2021
Ford's plant in Craiova could produce electric cars in the coming years in the context of Ford Europe's new strategy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, implied Stuart Rowley, President of Ford Europe.

"The plant in Craiova is a success story. We launched the new Ford Puma there at the beginning of last year. The model is a hit in the market, and most units delivered use mild-hybrid technology. We will return in the coming months with details about the future," Rowley said, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Ford Europe announced a plan to invest USD 1 billion in its plant in Cologne, Germany, to produce an electric car for the European market in 2023. It will be designed on the same platform as Volkswagen ID.3.

In separate news, Ford announced that Josephine Payne would take over as President of Ford Romania and General Manager of the Ford Craiova factory, starting with April 1, 2021. Josephine Payne will replace Ian Pearson, who will retire from professional activity, starting with May 1, 2021, after 31 years spent with Ford Motor Company.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ford Romania)

