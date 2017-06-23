Bucharest gets ready for extremely hot summer days

The National Administration of Meteorology issued a warning of increased atmospheric instability and thermal discomfort on Thursday, June 22, which is valid until Saturday morning, 04:00. Besides rain in regions such as Maramures, Transylvania, Crisana, Banat, and Moldova, as well as in the hill and mountain areas, the warning also announced high temperatures and thermal discomfort in southern Romania this weekend, especially in the afternoon.

A total of 20 tents are to be installed in Bucharest’s busiest areas, namely Victoriei, Romana, Universitatii, Unirii, Moghioros, C.A Rosetti, and Iancului squares, Herastrau Park, Muncii and Crangasi squares, near the Bucur Obor store in Obor Square, Carol Park, North Train Station, and Cismigiu Park, reports local News.ro.

The authorities will also install ten medical containers in the city, which will be equipped to offer first aid to those who needed it. They will be located in Victoriei Square, Herastrau Park, Romana and Unirii squares, Dristor, Carol Park, 11 Iunie – Regina Maria Square, Cismigiu Park, Universitatii Square, and Obor Square.

The Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said that she requested all departments and institutions subordinated to the City Hall to make available special spaces where people can find water and air conditioning, and can receive first aid if necessary. The spaces are located in the buildings where these institutions operate, and will be open during working hours.

She has also asked the Bucharest public transport company RATB to check if the air conditioning systems are working in all the means of public transportation, and to reduce the waiting time in stations.

Irina Marica, [email protected]