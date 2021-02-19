Romanian e-tailer evoMAG boasts 43% expansion in 2020 and plans launching marketplace

The turnover of evoMAG, one of the largest online retailers in Romania, rose by 43% to EUR 32 million in 2020. The company expects 20% growth this year.

The growth was particularly robust in the categories of electronic products, home appliances, sports & fitness, and home and gardening goods.

The company said 2020 was dedicated to investments, both in equipment and people. It increased the stocks by 50% and improved the reception and processing of orders, resulting in a shorter delivery time.

The next steps in evoMAG's development strategy involve launching a marketplace, continuing the order automation process. The company will also continue to invest in software and programming, staff, and introducing new categories of products on evoMAG.ro.

For 2021, the company plans investments of about EUR 200,000, similar to last year.

