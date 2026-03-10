Moldova’s Eurovision 2026 entry “Viva Moldova” gets official music video

Video

The representative of the Republic of Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, Vlad Sabajuc, known by the stage name Satoshi, officially released the music video for the song “Viva Moldova,” the country’s entry into the competition.

Directed by Roman Burlaca and filmed with the support of cinematographer Nicu Lungu, the video features dancers from the JOC National Ballet. The video combines traditional elements, including the red-and-white folk costumes worn by the ballet, with a modern aesthetic, creating a bridge between cultural roots and contemporary music.

The song was composed and produced by Vlad Sabajuc together with Cătălin Temciuc and Andrei Vulpe, at the Versus Artist Studio in Chișinău, between October 2025 and February 2026. The pre-chorus vocals belong to Aliona Moon, also a former Eurovision contestant.

Initially delving into his passion for music by teaching himself how to play the drums, Vlad launched his Satoshi artist project in 2019. Now 27, he has three albums and several hit singles behind him. Originally from Cahul, the artist has held numerous concerts in the Republic of Moldova, Romania, and also a show in London in 2024, collaborating with artists such as Carla’s Dreams, Magnat, Aliona Moon, and the Advahov Brothers.

Satoshi won the national selection in Moldova back in January, at the Chișinău Arena. The representative of the Republic of Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will perform in the first semifinal of the contest, which will take place in Vienna, Austria, scheduled for May 12, alongside the representatives of Georgia, Portugal, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, Greece, Montenegro, Estonia, San Marino, Poland, Belgium, Lithuania, Serbia and Israel.

The Republic of Moldova has been participating in the international competition since 2005, and achieved its best result in 2017, when the band Sunstroke Project ranked third with the song “Hey Mamma.” In 2025, Moldova took a break from Eurovision. This year, Moldova will perform for the 20th time on the Eurovision stage.

Romania will be represented at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 by Alexandra Căpitănescu, aged 22, with the song "Choke Me."

(Photo source: eurovision.com)