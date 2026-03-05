Alexandra Căpitănescu to represent Romania at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026

Romanians chose their representative for the 2026 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest on March 4, during the national final. Alexandra Căpitănescu, aged 22, won with the song “Choke Me.”

This year, the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in May in Vienna. Alexandra, originally from Galați, is a student at the Faculty of Physics in Bucharest. In 2023, when she was just 19, she won the Romanian version of “The Voice.”

Alexandra, who told judges of the show that she aims to be a medical physicist, always had a passion for music. As a child, she was fascinated by the sounds around her. At 15, she went on the stage of “Românii au talent” (Romania’s Got Talent). At that time, popstar and presenter Smiley noticed her talent and encouraged her to try for The Voice.

After winning the singing competition, Alexandra set her sights on Eurovision. According to her, “Choke Me” is “a cry of desperation, because you reach the limit and all you want is to ‘choke’ on self-love and gentleness toward your own person. When we do not put obstacles in our own way, we can reach our maximum potential.”

The song went through several versions before reaching its current form. “It is a mix of several musical genres, but that is my madness, because I like music in all its forms,” Alexandra told Libertatea.

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest will have its semifinals on May 12 and 14, with the final on May 16. No less than 34 other countries will take to the stage along with Romania at the 64th edition of the competition.

Alexandra Căpitănescu will go on stage in Vienna on May 14, in the second semifinal of Eurovision 2026. In past editions, Romania got third place twice (Luminița Anghel & Sistem - Kyiv, 2005; Paula Seling and Ovi - Oslo, 2010) and fourth place (Mihai Trăistariu - Athens, 2006).

(Photo source: Eurovision Song Contest on Facebook)