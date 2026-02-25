European Entry/Exit System to be operational at all Romanian border crossing points

The European Entry/Exit System, or EES, will become operational from March 2 at all of Romania’s border crossing points. The system is meant to record entries and exits of third-country nationals, therefore managing their stays.

The system was introduced in stages, starting on October 12, 2025, through gradual expansion at crossing points, and it is expected to become operational across the entire external border of Romania, ensuring the uniform and efficient application of control procedures.

EES applies to third-country nationals admitted for short-term stays, including citizens of the Republic of Moldova, as well as family members of EU citizens who do not hold a residence permit.

The system does not change existing travel rights but modernizes border management in European countries by electronically recording entries and exits of third-country nationals or entry refusals, streamlines border checks, combats identity fraud through the collection of biometric data, enhances security within the EU, and contributes to countering terrorism and serious organized crime, acting as an identity verification tool, according to Digi24.

“EES is a modern electronic system that records the date and place of entry and exit of third-country nationals admitted for short stays (maximum 90 days in any 180-day period). The system collects alphanumeric and biometric data (facial image and four fingerprints) and automatically calculates the authorized duration of stay,” Romania’s Border Police said, as cited by Digi24.

At the first entry after the system becomes operational, biometric data will be collected to create an individual file. On subsequent travels, verification will be carried out automatically based on already registered data, contributing to reduced processing time at the border in the long term. If the legal entry conditions are met, access will be permitted and recorded electronically, and the person will be informed about the authorized duration of stay. Otherwise, entry refusal will be recorded in the system and communicated to the person.

Children under 12 years old, or persons for whom fingerprint collection is physically impossible, are exempt from fingerprint collection. Third-country nationals who hold a residence permit or a long-stay visa issued by an EU member state, as well as family members of EU citizens holding a residence permit, are not subject to the system.

Data collected within EES is stored for 3 years, or 5 years in the case of entry refusal or overstaying the legal duration, with strict compliance with European data protection legislation. Individuals have the right to access, rectify, and delete data, according to the applicable legal framework. To avoid delays during border checks, persons exempt from EES implementation are asked to present documents proving their status at the time of control.

UK now requires an Electronic Travel Authorization

Another important travel change regards the United Kingdom. Starting Wednesday, February 25, 2026, visitors from over 80 countries, including Romania and other EU member states, are required to present an Electronic Travel Authorization, or ETA, to enter the UK.

This paid digital document, designed to strengthen security at UK borders, was introduced for European citizens in early April 2025, but border agents were allowed flexibility during checks. The transition period ended, and now “passengers without an Electronic Travel Authorization will be prevented from boarding” planes or trains to the UK, announced the UK Home Office in a statement.

An Electronic Travel Authorization allows travel to the UK for tourism, visiting family, or certain other purposes, for up to six months.

After submitting the application, the decision will be received via email from UK Visas and Immigration, usually within one day. The processing time can, however, be up to three working days (Monday–Friday). The email will contain the 16-digit ETA reference number.

This system is similar to the US ESTA and the EU’s ETIAS, which the European Union plans to launch at the end of 2026.

The ETA is valid for two years and costs GBP 16 (approximately EUR 19), but the UK government intends to raise the price to GBP 20 in the future. By September 2025, 19.6 million Electronic Travel Authorizations were issued.

“The ETA scheme is a vital part of our work to strengthen the UK’s border security, ensuring we have oversight of who is entering our country,” said UK minister for migration and citizenship, Mike Tapp.

ETAs are also mandatory for visitors who arrive in the UK to take connecting flights and go through passport control. Once an applicant has successfully applied, their ETA is digitally linked to their passport.

