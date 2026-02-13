Culture

Bucharest’s new Grivița 53 Theater launches international series with Eugenio Barba two-week residency

13 February 2026

Legendary theater director Eugenio Barba, founder of Odin Teatret and a pioneer of anthropological theater, will start the international “Iconic Personalities” programme at Grivița 53 Theater in Bucharest with a special two-week residency between March 7 and 22. 

Marking his 90th birthday, Barba chose the newly established Bucharest theater over long-standing partner venues across Europe for the unique event titled Barba 90. Bridges, not Walls.

“I chose Grivița 53 Theater because it is at the beginning of its journey, and I like being part of beginnings,” Eugenio Barba said. “This theater needs my presence more than others that already have history. […] I believe in its artistic vision and look forward to meeting the Bucharest audience.”

The residency will feature 18 events, including four productions under the “Barba 90” module: three performances for adults - Hamlet’s Clouds, Compassion, and An Ordinary Day in the Life of the Dancer Gregor Samsa - and one children’s performance, The Thrilling Violinists. Each show will have multiple performances.

Moreover, the programme also includes public discussions, educational sessions, three masterclasses, three workshops, and a community performance involving members of the theater and the Grivița Veche neighbourhood.

The event marks a milestone for Grivița 53 Theater, an independent cultural space inaugurated after nine years of development through community support. The project was initiated through the sale of director Chris Simion-Mercurian’s grandmother’s house and brought to completion through the involvement of a community of over 14,000 contributors. It is a special initiative that bridges back to 1946, when engineer Liviu Ciulei built, with his own funds, a theater for his son, director Liviu Ciulei - today’s Nottara Theater.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

