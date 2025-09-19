Grivița 53: First private theatre built in Romania in decades, unveiled in Bucharest

Grivița 53, the first private theatre built in Romania in roughly 80 years, was unveiled in Bucharest after nearly a decade of construction and fundraising efforts that brought together more than 14,000 supporters. The project, valued at about EUR 4.5 million so far, was launched in 2016 by director and writer Chris Simion-Mercurian and Tiberiu Mercurian.

The venue features a 140-seat main hall equipped with modern acoustics and stage technology, News.ro reported. The first performances are scheduled for November, but guided tours will be offered until October 5.

The project was financed through a mix of private investment, fundraising campaigns, sponsorships, and grants, including EUR 1.7 million from EEA funds under the RO-Culture program, Tiberiu Mercurian told the media.

Donors, known as “ctitori” or founders, and sponsors raised EUR 2.6 million through community initiatives, while an initial EUR 200,000 investment came from the founders themselves. The names of over 4,100 donors are displayed at the entrance.

“This dream came true thanks to thousands of people who donated money or time. It’s an example for future generations,” said Tiberiu Mercurian.

Grivița 53 will host plays, exhibitions, workshops, readings, and debates, aiming to revitalize the historic Grivița neighborhood. Local officials, including District 1 mayor George Tuță, pledged further cultural and urban renewal projects in the area.

The theater’s story began when Simion-Mercurian sold her grandmother’s home to purchase the ruins of a former building on the site. The project soon gained international recognition, winning an award at Europe’s leading sustainable architecture competition in Marseille in 2017. Construction was delayed by the pandemic and the founder’s personal health struggles, but resumed in 2021 and was completed this year.

The symbolic opening coincided with the start of the 18th edition of the Undercloud Theater Festival, which is staging performances in 18 venues.

