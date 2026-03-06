Bucharest to host European Defense Innovation Scheme hackathon this month

The second edition of the European Defense Innovation Scheme (EUDIS) hackathon is scheduled to take place in Bucharest this month, with prizes worth EUR 20,000 available to startups and innovators in the field of defense technologies.

The EUDIS hackathon will take place simultaneously in eight countries: Romania, the Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Poland, and Spain.

In Romania, it is organized by ROTSA (Romania Tech Startup Association), and is set for March 26 to March 28. Registration is open until March 20.

Of the EUR 20,000 in prizes, EUR 10,000 will be in cash and EUR 10,000 in support services for the development and scaling of the winning solutions.

The theme of the 2026 edition, Airspace Defense, targets solutions for protecting air infrastructure and combating threats posed by drones, in the context of European Union cooperation with Ukraine.

The competition is open to startups in the field of military and civil technologies that already have developed products, newly formed teams that will build solutions during the hackathon, as well as individual participants who wish to join a team on site. The competition is aimed in particular at students and researchers in fields such as engineering, aerospace engineering, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as startups, SMEs, and professionals in the technology and defense industries.

The winners will have access to a 40-hour mentoring program over two months and will have the opportunity to present their projects to representatives of EU member states. The top three winners at the European level will participate in an international high-tech event to present their solutions.

EUDIS is an initiative of the European Defense Fund, which aims to strengthen digital innovation in the field of defense at the European Union level, with a budget of approximately EUR 7.3 billion for the period 2021-2027.

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com