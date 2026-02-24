Events

Western Romania: Oradea Airport to host first hackathon held at an operational airport

24 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first hackathon in Romania to be held at an operational airport will take place at Oradea International Airport on March 6-8. The event, entitled “Hacktech: Airport Chapter”, is organized by Make IT in Oradea in strategic partnership with the Oradea Students' Union (USO) and the Transilvania IT Cluster.

The competition aims to transform the airport experience through innovative technological solutions developed on-site, within the airport premises.

Over the course of three days, students and industry professionals will work on projects designed to optimise the tech infrastructure of Oradea Airport, with the potential to be rolled out nationally to other airports in Romania.

The Oradea Students' Union is actively involved in organising the event, which is seen as a milestone for the local tech community, according to Agerpres.

“It is an honour to be part of an event with such impact. Beyond the competition itself, Hacktech can serve as a genuine launch pad for students of the University of Oradea, offering them direct networking and career advancement opportunities,” said USO vice-president for Internal Relations Vlad Brata.

Registration for “Hacktech: Airport Chapter” is available online on the event’s official website, and the deadline for registration and ticket purchase is March 1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transilvania IT Cluster on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Western Romania: Oradea Airport to host first hackathon held at an operational airport

24 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first hackathon in Romania to be held at an operational airport will take place at Oradea International Airport on March 6-8. The event, entitled “Hacktech: Airport Chapter”, is organized by Make IT in Oradea in strategic partnership with the Oradea Students' Union (USO) and the Transilvania IT Cluster.

The competition aims to transform the airport experience through innovative technological solutions developed on-site, within the airport premises.

Over the course of three days, students and industry professionals will work on projects designed to optimise the tech infrastructure of Oradea Airport, with the potential to be rolled out nationally to other airports in Romania.

The Oradea Students' Union is actively involved in organising the event, which is seen as a milestone for the local tech community, according to Agerpres.

“It is an honour to be part of an event with such impact. Beyond the competition itself, Hacktech can serve as a genuine launch pad for students of the University of Oradea, offering them direct networking and career advancement opportunities,” said USO vice-president for Internal Relations Vlad Brata.

Registration for “Hacktech: Airport Chapter” is available online on the event’s official website, and the deadline for registration and ticket purchase is March 1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transilvania IT Cluster on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 February 2026
Defense
Romania reaffirms support for Ukraine on fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion
24 February 2026
Events
National Museum of the Romanian Peasant hosts Mǎrțișor Fair in Bucharest
24 February 2026
Transport
Dacia announces launch of limited edition Duster model exclusive to Romania
24 February 2026
Entertainment
First internationally recognized Romanian cat breed presented at Timișoara event
24 February 2026
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition announces agreement on entire agenda underpinning 2026 budget
24 February 2026
Startup
Romanian startups raised EUR 103 mln funding in 2025, down 20% y/y
24 February 2026
Finance
Romania prepares for record absorption and spending of Resilience Facility money this year
23 February 2026
Justice
Romanian man says he attempted to kidnap child in Italy because he “thought she was a toy”