Western Romania: Oradea Airport to host first hackathon held at an operational airport

The first hackathon in Romania to be held at an operational airport will take place at Oradea International Airport on March 6-8. The event, entitled “Hacktech: Airport Chapter”, is organized by Make IT in Oradea in strategic partnership with the Oradea Students' Union (USO) and the Transilvania IT Cluster.

The competition aims to transform the airport experience through innovative technological solutions developed on-site, within the airport premises.

Over the course of three days, students and industry professionals will work on projects designed to optimise the tech infrastructure of Oradea Airport, with the potential to be rolled out nationally to other airports in Romania.

The Oradea Students' Union is actively involved in organising the event, which is seen as a milestone for the local tech community, according to Agerpres.

“It is an honour to be part of an event with such impact. Beyond the competition itself, Hacktech can serve as a genuine launch pad for students of the University of Oradea, offering them direct networking and career advancement opportunities,” said USO vice-president for Internal Relations Vlad Brata.

Registration for “Hacktech: Airport Chapter” is available online on the event’s official website, and the deadline for registration and ticket purchase is March 1.

