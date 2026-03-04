Equans opens IT Hub in Romania, appoints Irina Ciucioi-Badea as director

Equans, a Bouygues Group company with 83,000 employees operating in 20 countries, announced the opening of a new IT hub in Romania aimed at supporting the group’s global operations. The company also appointed Irina Ciucioi-Badea as director of the new facility.

The hub will serve as a capability center providing IT services to Equans businesses in multiple countries, including areas such as identity management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), artificial intelligence, and data protection.

“We are delighted to establish our new IT Hub in Romania. This initiative reinforces Equans’ dedication to the performance of our IT ecosystem, enabling us to better control our IT operations in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Romania’s place in the European Union, combined with its vibrant tech ecosystem and deep talent pool, makes it an ideal location for this next phase of transformation,” said Emmanuel Gachet, Group CIO Equans.

For its new IT Hub in Romania, Equans has appointed Irina Ciucioi-Badea as director. She brings over 20 years of international leadership experience across Europe and Asia, with a strong background in Shared Services, Finance, Procurement, and large-scale Digital Transformation. Throughout her career, she has led large organisations of more than 500 people across the EMEA region, the company said.

“The IT hub in Romania will enable us to leverage strong local expertise across multiple IT domains while serving global needs,” stated Irina Ciucioi-Badea, IT Hub Director, Equans Romania.

She will oversee the setup and development of the hub and coordinate cross-functional teams delivering IT services across the group.

The Equans IT Hub Romania is expected to begin operations in March 2026, with recruitment and onboarding underway.

A subsidiary of the Bouygues group, Equans is a global leader in the energy and services sector, operating in 20 countries, with 83,000 employees across five continents, and EUR 18.7 billion in revenue in 2025. It is a market leader across European markets such as France, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK, and also has a strong presence in the United States and Latin America.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)