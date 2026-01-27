Romanian contractor ENEVO plans to nearly triple turnover to EUR 350 mln this year

ENEVO Group, Romania’s largest energy, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for renewable energy and cybersecurity projects, targets a turnover of EUR 350 million this year, almost two and a half times higher than in 2025, driven by strong domestic growth and international expansion.

The company began the year as a contractor for the largest photovoltaic park currently under construction in Romania and one of the largest hybrid projects in Europe – the Ogrezeni hybrid solar park in Giurgiu County, developed for European renewable energy producer Enery. The project combines photovoltaic generation with battery storage and will have an installed capacity of 761 MWp / 534 MWac, along with more than 1 GWh of battery storage.

The Ogrezeni project is supported by a partnership between Enery and the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund and is backed by a EUR 460 million project finance loan signed last month with a syndicate of eight commercial banks, coordinated by UniCredit.

ENEVO Group is currently building a cumulative portfolio of over 1.5 GW in renewable energy projects, more than 1 GWh in energy storage solutions, and ten high-voltage substations (110 kV, 220 kV, and 400 kV), consolidating its position among leading energy transition players in Central and Eastern Europe.

From 2026, ENEVO Group expects to employ more than 500 specialists, organised in a multidisciplinary structure capable of delivering end-to-end EPC projects, from engineering and procurement to construction, commissioning, and operation.

