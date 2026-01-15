Enery starts in Romania one of Europe’s largest hybrid renewable energy projects

Power producer Enery announced the start of the Ogrezeni hybrid project, combining photovoltaic (PV) generation with battery storage, in Romania’s Giurgiu county. With an installed capacity of 761 MWp/534 MW AC and more than 1 GWh of battery storage, this will be among the largest hybrid projects in Europe, the company said.

The Ogrezeni project is supported by a EUR 460 million project finance loan agreement signed on December 24, 2025, with a syndicate of eight commercial banks, coordinated by UniCredit.

Site works are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026, with energization planned for summer 2027.

Once operational, the plant is expected to generate enough green electricity to power the equivalent of roughly 684,000 households and avoid around 303,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

The project is underpinned by Enery’s partnership with the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF), a dedicated commercial infrastructure fund investing in energy, transport, and digital infrastructure across EU member states in CEE.

“Ogrezeni is a flagship project for Romania – not only because of its scale, but because of the way it has been designed around local value creation,” said Liviu Gavrila, Country Manager Romania at Enery. “From local engineering and construction companies to long-term service providers, Romanian partners will play a central role throughout the life of the project.”

Enery has selected ENEVO Group as the main EPC contractor for both the PV project and the grid connection. All core engineering activities, the EPC workforce, and a significant portion of the materials will be sourced locally.

According to the company, during the construction phase, around 350 people are expected work exclusively on the project. After commissioning, operation and maintenance will be carried out using local resources through a combination of Enery’s in-house team and specialized Romanian service providers.

Enery operates a diversified portfolio with 566 MW of installed capacity and 213 MW under construction, generating 766 GWh of clean electricity. It has almost 10 GW under development across 10 countries in CEE.

