Employment in Romania’s public sector drops by nearly 2% in Jun-Nov 2025

The number of employees in Romanian public institutions and authorities decreased by some 25,000 since the Government of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan took office, according to data published by Profit and confirmed by the Ministry of Finance.

While 21,685 positions were eliminated from the central administration, institutions controlled by the Government, thus reaching 815,556, 3,348 positions were eliminated from the local administration, reaching 465,006 positions.

The overall number of employees in the public sector reached 1.28 million at the end of November, from 1.305 million at the end of June.

The largest part of the decrease occurred at the Ministry of Education and Research, where staff were cut by 4.7%, or 14,580 employees, over the five months. A significant portion of the positions eliminated from education may be for substitutes.

Employment in higher education institutions decreased by a similar rate (-4.5%) or by 3,170 employees, resulting in a total of 17,750 fewer employees across the two sectors in only four months.

For comparison, the local administration reform is expected to result in 13,000 fewer employees, with the reduction spread over more than a year to minimize social impacts.

There were, however, public institutions where employment increased. In some cases, increases may be determined by the takeover of some structures.

