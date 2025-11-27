Romanian tennis player Iulian Chiriță secured two medals at the ITTF World Youth Championships 2025 in Cluj-Napoca, after qualifying for the finals in the mixed and men’s doubles.

In mixed doubles in the Under-19 juniors’ competition, Chiriță and Welsh player Anna Hursey defeated the French pair Flavien Coton/Leana Hochart 3-2 in the quarterfinals, and in the semifinals, they beat the Japanese players Ryuusei Kawakami/Sachi Aoki 3-1, according to Agerpres.

On Friday, November 28, Chiriță and Hursey will meet China's Hechen Li/Yuxuan Qin in the final.

In the men’s doubles event, Iulian Chiriță and the Portuguese player Tiago Abiodun qualified for the semifinals, where they will face the Japanese pair Ryuusei Kawakami/Kazuki Yoshiyama, also on Friday.

Chiriță and Abiodun defeated the pair Alan Kurmangaliev (Kazakhstan)/Benyamin Faraji (Iran) 3-0 in the round of 16, and in the quarterfinals, they prevailed over India’s Ankur Bhattacharjee/Abhinandh Pradhivadhi (India) 3-0.

In another round of 16 match, Dragoș Bujor and Poland’s Rafal Formela lost to the Taiwanese players Guan-Hong Kuo/Hsien-Chia Hsu 1-3.

In the Under-19 girls’ competition, in the round of 16, Alesia Sferlea and the Pole Karolina Holda were defeated by the pair Lilou Massart (Belgium)/Maria Berzosa (Spain) 1-3, and Bianca Mei-Roșu and the Slovenian Sara Tokic lost to the Japanese players Sachi Aoki/Yuna Ojio 0-3.

In Under-15, in the boys’ doubles event, Andrei Țîbîrnă and Raul Creucu lost in the round of 16 to the Italians Francesco Trevisan/Danilo Faso 1-3.

In the girls’ event, Patricia Stoica and the Czech player Hanka Kodet were defeated in the quarterfinals by the Chinese players Qihui Zhu/Ziling Liu 3-0, after winning 3-0 against the pair Sum Lok Yuen/Yee Lam Yeung (Hong Kong).

Maya Madar and the Austrian Mariia Lytvyn lost in the round of 16 to the Algerian pair Jade Morice/Tania Morice 0-3.

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Tenis de Masa on Facebook)