Energy

Bucharest heating supplier Electrocentrale seeks contractor for EUR 400 mln power plant

10 December 2025

Electrocentrale București, one of the 17 state enterprises shortlisted by the government for restructuring, has launched the tender for a new gas-fired cogeneration power plant in Bucharest South, a project worth over RON 2.1 billion (EUR 400 million). 

Interested companies can submit bids until February 5, according to Economica.net. In the bid scoring, the price component will weigh 50%, the rest being technical components, including efficiency and maximum electrical and thermal power that can be charged.

The project involves a power plant with an installed electrical power of 275 MWe and an installed thermal capacity of 214 MWt (185 Gcal/h), with a gross overall efficiency of the cogeneration unit of 85.8%. The power plant will use natural gas as fuel, with the possibility of operating in a mixture with hydrogen in the future, and will have specific CO2 emissions of a maximum. 235 g/kWhe. 

The power plant must be able to ensure secondary control and participate in the technological system services.

"We are modernising for the future. The project of the new cogeneration plant at CET Sud - now put out to tender - will bring in the long term greater energy efficiency, reduced emissions, and stability for the district heating system in Bucharest. An important step in the energy transition of the Capital," wrote the interim general director of Elcen, Adrian Tudora, on his Facebook page.

Tenders for the new units at CET Grozăvești and Progresu will follow.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dmitry Kalinovsky/Dreamstime.com)

