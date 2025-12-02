Romanian technology company IT Genetics officially announces IPO in Q1 of 2026

IT Genetics, a Romanian technology company specialized in digital automation and operational efficiency solutions for businesses, announced this week its intention to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange in Q1 2026.

Upon admission to trading, the company’s shares are expected to be listed on the AeRO market under the ticker “ITG”. In the medium to long term, the company intends to transition to the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Before the listing, IT Genetics will carry out a private placement for new shares, offering up to 1 million newly issued shares to investors. The placement is expected to take place in the coming days and will be brokered by TradeVille, with the intended admission to trading on BVB planned for the first quarter of next year.

“We have built IT Genetics over the last 18 years with a clear objective: to give companies access to technology that improves efficiency, reduces operating costs, and accelerates digital transformation. From a start-up founded in 2007, we have grown into an international group with operations in Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Spain, and Italy, nine complementary companies, and a turnover of RON 100 million in 2024,” stated Liviu Sima and Stefan Axinte, co-founders of IT Genetics.

Listing will give the company access to development capital, higher visibility, and external validation, according to the founders, each of whom holds 50% of the company through their respective holding instruments.

IT Genetics provides end-to-end digitalization and automation solutions across logistics, retail, industrial production, eCommerce, and HoReCa. More than 20,000 companies across Europe rely on IT Genetics technologies to streamline and scale their operations.

At the moment, the company Genetics represents nine entities covering software development, hardware and consumables production, and fulfillment services, including Zinta (labeling consumables), Planograma (WMS software), Waytr (HoReCa digital operations), and Mondo Logistics (e-fulfillment).

Beyond its domestic operations, the company has subsidiaries in Hungary, Bulgaria, Spain, and Italy, with further market entries planned.

The group closed 2024 with consolidated revenues of approximately RON 100 million, an increase of 36% compared to 2023, supported by expansion in all business lines, higher demand for digitalization and automation solutions, and the accelerated development of the software division. Net profit reached RON 5 million in 2024, up 83% year-on-year, reflecting operational efficiency, tight cost control, and improved margins across both hardware and software segments.

To finance the next stage of growth, the company aims to raise RON 7.5 million through a private placement of newly issued shares. The raised capital will support international expansion through the company’s growth in Italy and the opening of new markets in France and Germany, as well as the strengthening of local operations by adding new regional teams, building a new Zinta production facility, advancing the Toolbox platform, scaling the company’s proprietary software products, and pursuing strategic acquisitions.

At the same time, IT Genetics is considering distributing at least 50% of its profit as dividends to provide investors with predictability and stability. Over the next two to three years, IT Genetics aims for at least 25% of revenues to be generated outside Romania, supported by expanded commercial teams, platform localization, and the development of solutions tailored to each market.

