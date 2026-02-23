BVB-listed Romanian agrifood company DN Agrar reports 65% increase in net profit

DN AGRAR Group (BVB: DN), one of the leading integrated agrifood companies in Romania and the largest dairy milk producer in Europe, closed 2025 with a preliminary turnover of RON 213 million, up by 21% compared to 2024. The net profit increased by 65% to RON 52 million, with a robust net margin of 25%.

Operating revenues reached RON 335 million, advancing by 27%, driven by a 13% increase in milk production and a favorable evolution of the average milk selling price. Revenues from sold production amounted to RON 202 million, up by 16%. Operating subsidies were up to RON 29 million, up by 22% compared to 2024, mainly supported by the operationalization of the Straja farm and the higher amount granted per animal for animal welfare.

Operating expenses amounted to RON 263 million, up by 20%, driven by the expansion of the livestock herd, higher energy and personnel costs, and increased input prices. EBITDA reached RON 97 million, up by 37%, significantly outpacing revenue growth and driving the EBITDA margin to 45%. The total assets reached approximately RON 441 million, up 22%. Total liabilities amounted to RON 221 million, an increase of 14%.

“We are executing on a clear set of priorities: expanding our core dairy activities, strengthening vertical integration, and diversifying into higher value-added and sustainable growth segments. During the year, we advanced the Straja farm project, expanded our composting operations, progressed the biomethane partnership with BSOG Energy, and announced the investment in a dairy processing facility designed to strengthen margins and regional positioning,” said Peter de Boer, CEO of DN Agrar.

In 2026, DN AGRAR will continue to prioritize the diversification of its core business segments as a key pillar of sustainable growth. For the first part of the year, a decreasing trend in the average milk price can already be observed. In line with broader European market trends and expectations, DN AGRAR anticipates a gradual stabilization in the second half of the year, with the average milk price for the full year 2026 remaining below the 2025 figure.

Founded as a family business in 2008 by Jan Gijsbertus de Boer, DN AGRAR Group operates in the heart of Transylvania, with activities spanning three counties - Alba, Sibiu, and Hunedoara. Nowadays, DN AGRAR Group is the largest dairy milk producer in Europe.

With five large-scale farms and a livestock base of 18,000 heads, it delivers over 70 million liters of milk per year, with the goal to double the production to 150 - 200 million liters annually by 2030.

(Photo source: company press release)