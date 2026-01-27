Eight bids submitted for final section of Romania’s A8 motorway

The National Company for Road Investments (CNIR) announced on Monday, January 26, that it received eight bids for the construction of the final section of the A8 “Union” motorway between Târgu Neamț, Iași and Ungheni. The contract also includes the construction of a 5 km segment in the Republic of Moldova.

Section 4, between DN24 (Iași) and the bridge over the Prut River at Ungheni, on the border with the Republic of Moldova, has a length of 15.5 kilometres and an estimated cost of RON 4.7 billion. According to CNIR, funding will be provided through the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme.

The eight bids were submitted by a mix of Romanian and international construction groups, including consortia led by Danlin XXL, Far Foundation, Construcții Erbașu, Itinera, and CONCELEX, as well as single bidders such as AKTOR, Cengiz Insaat, and FCC Construcción.

“This is a contract financed with European funds through the SAFE programme, and the new element is the 5 km motorway segment in the Republic of Moldova that will be built by Romania. We’re effectively extending the Union motorway beyond the Prut River,” said Gabriel Budescu, Director General of the National Company for Road Investments.

“Under this contract, CNIR will also award additional points to the contractor who commits to completing, within 18 months, the 2.77 km motorway section between the Golăiești interchange and the bridge over the Prut at Ungheni,” he added.

The total duration of the contract is set at 46 months, including 10 months for design and 36 months for construction.

The project includes the construction of 14 bridges and overpasses, two tunnels - one measuring 1,760 metres in length - and two road interchanges, including a future connection to the Iași Regional Hospital and Iași International Airport, as well as the Golăiești interchange.

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Națională de Investiții Rutiere)