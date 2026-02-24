Romanian education unions resume protests against austerity in front of Presidency

All major education unions in Romania, representing both pre-university and university staff, will protest on Wednesday, February 25, in front of the Cotroceni Palace, seat of the Presidency, union leaders announced. Romania has no minister of education since last December; prime minister Ilie Bolojan serves as acting minister.

Marius Nistor, president of the “Spiru Haret” Trade Union Federation, told Edupedu.ro that the demonstration is aimed at urging president Nicusor Dan to fulfil what unions say was a commitment to mediate between the government and education employees over the impact of austerity measures.

“The president established at the first meeting that we would meet again in two months with the data on the table and that he would exercise his role as mediator between the government and the unions. Almost four months have passed, and he has not mediated anything,” Nistor said, as quoted by G4media.ro.

According to the union leader, all three major education federations - representing both pre-university and university staff - will take part in the protest, joined by student organisations.

The unions are protesting “because no measure from the Bolojan Law has been repealed, because we have problems with the 2026 budget projection, and because the latest austerity measure is the decrease in the amounts received by colleagues with doctorates, from RON 950 to RON 500,” Nistor said.

He reiterated that the protest is also meant to remind the head of state of his mediation role. “We want to remind the president that he has an obligation to us,” Nistor added.

Alongside the “Spiru Haret” Federation, the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI) and the “Alma Mater” National Federation of University Trade Unions are also expected to participate in the rally.

The renewed mobilisation comes amid broader tensions over fiscal consolidation measures and the 2026 budget framework, which unions argue disproportionately affects public sector employees, including those in education.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)