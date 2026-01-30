Romanian education unions prepare move towards general strike

Romanian education trade unions are preparing to initiate a new general strike after announcing plans to begin collecting signatures from teachers on February 2, following growing discontent over austerity measures affecting the sector, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Federation of Education Trade Unions “Spiru Haret” said it would open the formal referendum procedure required to trigger a general strike, similar to the action in 2023 that paralysed the education system nationwide.

The sector has been among the most affected by austerity measures adopted last year by the government led by prime minister Ilie Bolojan, including an increase in teaching hours, larger class sizes, frozen wages, and reduced overtime pay.

Since the resignation of education minister Daniel David took effect on January 14, prime minister Ilie Bolojan has also been serving as acting minister of education.

Union leaders said several potential calendars for industrial action are being considered. Ahead of a possible general strike, for which signatures are expected to be gathered throughout February, discussions are underway regarding the organisation of a two-hour warning strike.

Marius Nistor, president of the “Spiru Haret” Federation of Education Trade Unions, said recent policy changes were already having a visible impact on the system. He pointed to a sharp reduction in the number of ninth-grade classes in high schools in recent years, warning of employment risks.

“We are talking about hundreds of classes. This puts hundreds of positions of our teaching colleagues at risk,” Nistor said.

He added that austerity measures introduced through Law 141/2025, which increase both the teaching norm and the number of pupils per class, are placing additional pressure on schools.

“The government should reconsider the measures adopted with Law 141. Increasing the number of students per class is not reformist; it is communist. Only then were there 40 students per class. We haven’t gotten there yet, but this is the trend,” Nistor said.

Under Law 141/2025, starting with the 2025–2026 school year, the average number of pupils per class will increase by two. Union representatives argue that the change will reduce the number of classes, lead to job losses, and further strain an already overstretched education system.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)