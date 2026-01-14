Romanian PM steps in as interim education minister following Daniel David’s resignation

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan will temporarily take over the Education Ministry following the resignation of Daniel David in December 2025, Europa Liberã România reported. According to an official statement, a new minister is set to be appointed by the end of the month.

On Tuesday, January 13, Ilie Bolojan formally submitted to president Nicușor Dan the proposal to revoke Daniel David from office, after the minister stepped down on December 22, 2025 - just one year after taking office. Under the government’s plan, the prime minister will assume the role on an interim basis until a new education minister is appointed.

Daniel David said at the time of his resignation that he never aimed for a career in politics and only accepted the minister job temporarily “to help the country and our education and research system in the crisis situations they undergone.”

He served two mandates as education minister with the backing of the National Liberal Party (PNL), first in the cabinet led by Social Democrat (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu between December 23, 2024, and June 23, 2025, and later in the Bolojan government from June 23, 2025, until his resignation last month.

Ilie Bolojan said he aims to appoint a new education minister by the end of January, so that the future officeholder can work alongside the rest of the government on drafting this year’s state budget, Digi24 reported. He explained that David’s resignation came at the end of the year, leaving the executive with the choice between a rapid appointment or a standard interim arrangement, with the government opting for the latter.

“These are difficult years, and it is not easy to take responsibility for sectors that have gone through restructuring, such as education, where your decisions affect tens of thousands of people or more,” Bolojan said in an interview with TVR 1.

Daniel David was the second minister to resign from the Bolojan Cabinet in less than a month. Previously, Ionuț Moșteanu also stepped down as defence minister following a controversy surrounding his graduation diploma. Meanwhile, another member of the government, namely justice minister Radu Marinescu, is currently facing allegations of plagiarism.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)