2025 marks record year for Bucharest’s luxury residential market, SVN report says

2025 will end with over 1,000 premium and luxury dwellings delivered in new residential projects from Bucharest and its surroundings, a record for the recent history of the local residential market, according to a market report issued by real estate consultant SVN Romania. The surge is driven by several medium- and large-scale developments, each featuring at least 100 units, as well as a wave of smaller boutique projects with only a few dozen homes.

In total, SVN’s calculations show that premium and luxury home transactions closed in Bucharest and its surroundings will exceed EUR 415 million this year, including both new homes deals and resales and transactions with inter and pre-World War properties.

“2025 was a good year for Bucharest’s premium and luxury residential market, with a record number of deliveries and closed transactions for the modern history of Romania - and a similar volume will not be registered soon, considering the shortage of lands suitable for the development of similar projects,” said Raluca Dobrisan, managing partner of SVN Romania | Residentialist | Floreasca.

“The premium and luxury residential market developed greatly, and a profile dwelling can no longer be defined only by location, surfaces and finishes, but also by elaborate design concepts or innovative technologies and sustainable systems for providing clean energy,” she added.

Prices for premium and luxury properties in and around Bucharest typically start at around EUR 3,500 per sqm and can exceed EUR 6,000 per sqm. The average price of a newly built high-end home sold in 2025 is estimated at roughly EUR 400,000 plus VAT.

Depending on size and location, Bucharest’s most expensive new luxury units can surpass EUR 2 million plus VAT. SVN reported multiple sales this year in the EUR 1–1.3 million range.

Overall, as many as 18,000 new homes could be completed in Bucharest and Ilfov county in 2025, slightly above last year’s total, when the market registered its lowest delivery volume in five years. However, home sales in the Bucharest–Ilfov region declined by 5.7% in the first ten months of the year, according to data from the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration.

(Photo source: press release)