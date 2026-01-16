EC selects AREMIS and Archibus Solution Center Romania for digital workplace platform contract

The European Commission (EC) selected a consortium formed by AREMIS and Archibus Solution Center Romania to provide professional services for its real estate and workplace management platform based on Archibus by Eptura, the partners announced on Friday, January 16. Under the Europe-wide competitive contract, they will deliver digital workplace consulting, professional development, support, maintenance, upgrade, and integration services over the next six years.

The contract, the companies said, aims to strengthen and modernise the European Commission’s digital workplace environment through an integrated system for managing spaces, assets, maintenance, and workplace safety.

Archibus by Eptura is already deployed within the Office for Infrastructure and Logistics in Brussels (OIB), the Office for Infrastructure and Logistics in Luxembourg (OIL), and the Directorate-General for Interpretation (DG SCIC). These entities support the Commission’s day-to-day activities, from office space management to large-scale logistics and conference coordination.

“By integrating operational processes and data, Archibus by Eptura enables the European Commission to optimise resource utilisation, improve efficiency, and reduce operational costs, while supporting its objectives in transparency, digitalisation, and sustainability,” reads the press release.

The framework contract covers a wide range of services, including system configuration, upgrades, interfaces, migration, licensing, and ongoing technical support.

The appointment also strengthens Romania’s role within European institutional IT projects, with the joint teams operating under strict governance, security, and service-level requirements. According to the consortium, close cooperation with Commission representatives will ensure stability, continuity, and long-term support for the Archibus by Eptura platform across the EU executive’s infrastructure and logistics operations.

(Photo source: Sarinya Pinngam/Dreamstime.com)