Capital markets

EBRD buys 5% of Romanian electric engineering group Electro-Alfa in recent IPO

13 February 2026

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced it participated in the recently concluded initial public offering (IPO) of Electro-Alfa International (EAI), a Romanian leader in advanced electrical engineering solutions for critical infrastructure, subscribing EUR 16.4 million for a 5% stake in the company's share capital.

“Our equity investment in Electro‑Alfa reflects the EBRD’s strong commitment to deepening Romania’s capital markets and supporting high‑quality local champions,” said Frederic Lucenet, EBRD Global Head of Manufacturing and Services.

The IPO raised EUR 114.7 million by selling new shares and placed 35% of the company's post-money capital on the market, marking one of the most important recent listings in Romania. 

The IPO values the company at some RON 1.62 billion (EUR 320 million) post-money.

This marks one of the most significant Romanian listings in recent years and is expected to support the deepening of the country’s capital markets, with EAI’s stock anticipated to enter the flagship BET (Bucharest Exchange Trading) index, Romania’s flagship equity index, which reflects how the country’s largest and most liquid listed companies are performing.

By helping a Romanian small-cap company access the public markets, the EBRD is supporting the development and diversification of local capital market instruments. At the same time, the investment will enhance the company’s competitiveness through improved operational standards, innovation capacity, and strengthened corporate governance.

The EBRD said it will continue to work closely with EAI and market partners to foster private sector development and deepen investor confidence in Romania’s capital market potential.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

