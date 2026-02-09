Capital markets

Electro-Alfa IPO closes in advance amid strong demand at Bucharest Exchange

09 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The initial public offering through which Electro-Alfa International put up for sale up to 65.9 million new shares, representing about 35% of the post-money capital, was closed early on February 6, just five days after its start, amid high demand from investors. 

Both institutional and retail investors oversubscribed the offer, and in the small investor segment, orders reached approximately 383 million shares – equivalent to RON 3.4 billion (EUR 700 million) at an oversubscription rate of nearly 60 times, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The final price will be announced on February 9. The listing on the main market of the BVB, under the symbol EAI, is estimated for early March. 

Depending on the subscription price, the company's value would be between RON 1.57 billion (EUR 308 million) and RON 1.67 billion (EUR 327 million), post-money or EUR 200 million to EUR 210 million pre-IPO. Based on net profit estimated at RON 100 million (EUR 20 million) for 2025, this would result in a P/E ratio of nearly 10. 

The company plans to use the money raised under the ongoing IPO to boost activity, including by taking over companies already envisaged.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is likely to become one of the shareholders of Electro Alfa International following the company’s ongoing initial public offering, according to Romanian media reports.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal
Capital markets

Electro-Alfa IPO closes in advance amid strong demand at Bucharest Exchange

09 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The initial public offering through which Electro-Alfa International put up for sale up to 65.9 million new shares, representing about 35% of the post-money capital, was closed early on February 6, just five days after its start, amid high demand from investors. 

Both institutional and retail investors oversubscribed the offer, and in the small investor segment, orders reached approximately 383 million shares – equivalent to RON 3.4 billion (EUR 700 million) at an oversubscription rate of nearly 60 times, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The final price will be announced on February 9. The listing on the main market of the BVB, under the symbol EAI, is estimated for early March. 

Depending on the subscription price, the company's value would be between RON 1.57 billion (EUR 308 million) and RON 1.67 billion (EUR 327 million), post-money or EUR 200 million to EUR 210 million pre-IPO. Based on net profit estimated at RON 100 million (EUR 20 million) for 2025, this would result in a P/E ratio of nearly 10. 

The company plans to use the money raised under the ongoing IPO to boost activity, including by taking over companies already envisaged.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is likely to become one of the shareholders of Electro Alfa International following the company’s ongoing initial public offering, according to Romanian media reports.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 February 2026
Events
Sting confirmed for UNTOLD 2026 lineup in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca
10 February 2026
Events
Formula 1 champion Mika Häkkinen to speak at 2026 Festival Of Modern Owners in Bucharest
10 February 2026
Justice
Romania's former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu on trial for far-right propaganda
10 February 2026
Macro
Romania’s trade gap shrinks by 18.3% y/y in Q4 as austerity moderates imports
10 February 2026
Politics
Romania, UK agree to launch joint trade and investment working group during London talks
09 February 2026
Sports
Romania submits bid to host 2028 or 2029 UEFA Europa League final in Bucharest
09 February 2026
Entertainment
Dog trainer awes audience of Romania’s Got Talent
09 February 2026
Justice
The Mail on Sunday: Jeffrey Epstein took Romanian model to dinner at Buckingham Palace