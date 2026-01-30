EBRD investments in Romania hit record in 2025

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development recorded its highest-ever level of annual investment in Romania in 2025, committing EUR 955 million across 37 projects, the bank said. The figure marked a sharp increase from EUR 707 million invested in 44 projects in the previous year and represented the strongest annual performance since the EBRD began operating in Romania in 1992.

“This is the highest annual volume of business recorded in Romania since the EBRD began investing here in 1992, a truly amazing demonstration of the trust of our clients, the dedication of our team and the strength of the Romanian economy,” said Victoria Zinchuk, EBRD Country Director for Romania, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Green economy projects accounted for 81% of total EBRD investments in Romania last year, significantly above the bank’s average across all regions.

According to EBRD estimates, the projects signed in 2025 are expected to generate annual reductions in carbon dioxide emissions of more than one million tonnes, reflecting Romania’s accelerated alignment with the European Union’s climate and energy objectives.

One of the largest green transactions was a EUR 192 million financing package signed in November for the development of three large-scale 531 MWp solar power plants at Slobozia, Corbii Mari, and Iepureşti II.

Another major deal was concluded in May, when the EBRD agreed a EUR 180.3 million loan as part of a EUR 400.6 million financing package for a large urban regeneration project in Cluj-Napoca.

