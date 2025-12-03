Energy

Brasov municipality takes EUR 30 mln EBRD loan for energy efficiency upgrades

03 December 2025

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is lending up to EUR 29.9 million to the Romanian city of Brasov to finance energy efficiency upgrades in public buildings, initiating the city’s participation in the Bank’s flagship EBRD Green Cities programme.

The Bank’s investment will fund the renovation of up to 20 public buildings, including educational and administrative facilities. The renovations will include measures such as thermal insulation and structural improvements, installation of heat pumps, and upgrades to building systems to improve their energy and resource efficiency.

With this project, Brasov becomes the seventh Romanian city to join EBRD Green Cities, which helps cities identify and address their urban development challenges.

As a next step, the Bank will help Brasov develop its Green City Action Plan, which will set out priorities for future green investments and policies to address the city’s most pressing climate and environmental concerns.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sorin Colac/Dreamstime.com)

