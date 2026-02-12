Carrefour announces sale of Romanian operations to local group Pavǎl Holding

Retail giant Carrefour announced on Thursday, February 12, that it entered into exclusive negotiations with local group Pavăl Holding (owners of Dedeman) for the sale of all its operations in Romania. The transaction is based on an enterprise value of EUR 823 million.

The move, the company said, is part of Carrefour’s strategic portfolio review launched at the beginning of 2025.

Pavǎl Holding is the investment vehicle of the Pavǎl family, owners of Dedeman, the DIY market leader in Romania. The company confirmed the information and said that this stage marks the expansion of the group’s portfolio into a new strategic segment: food retail.

Carrefour Romania operates a multi-format network of 478 stores (including 55 hypermarkets, 191 supermarkets, 202 convenience stores, and 30 discount stores), and generated gross sales (including VAT) of EUR 3.2 billion in 2024 and 2025e, representing approximately 3.5% of group sales.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected in the second half of 2026.

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO, Carrefour, said: "The sale of Carrefour Romania confirms the good progress of the portfolio review initiated in 2025. Following the major transactions completed over the past twelve months - notably the buyout of minority interests in Carrefour Brazil and the sale of Carrefour Italy - the Group is pursuing its transformation and refocusing on its three core countries.”

“I am confident that the agreement reached with Pavǎl Holding represents a great opportunity for their continued success,” he added.

“We have always followed with interest the evolution of the business model developed by Carrefour. The idea of bringing together an extensive range of products in one place has been an important benchmark for us and has even inspired the way we developed Dedeman,” said, in turn, Dragoș Pavăl, President of Pavǎl Holding and Dedeman.

Carrefour Romania estimates net sales of EUR 2.7 billion in 2025, an EBITDA of EUR 173 million, and recurring operating profit of EUR 29 million, according to group data quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

With a multi-format network of over 15,000 stores in more than 40 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world’s leading food retailers. In 2024, it generated EUR 94.6 billion in revenue.

(Photo source: Carrefour Romania)